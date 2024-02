What it means to be Korean American is at the heart of ‘Beef’ creator and his work “I’ve thought a lot about what it took to get here. It made me humble.” This is what Lee Sung-jin, the director and creator of the hit Netflix series “Beef,” said regarding his life after winning three Emmy Awards last month. Considering that he arrived in Los Angeles with little more than a dollar in his pocket, he said it was hard to believe. Joking that his life had become “incredibly exhausting,” Lee said that life since the Emmys has been different.