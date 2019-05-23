[Photo] Seoul wins UN Public Service prize for free sanitary pads

The Seoul Metropolitan Government has won the UN Public Service award for distributing free sanitary pads in public institutions. The prize was launched in 2003 to recognize innovation and developments in public administration. The city started provided free sanitary pads for young girls who couldn’t afford them in 2016. The pads are available in vending machines placed in public institutions such as libraries and social welfare buildings. A list of the institutions where the sanitary pads are available can be found on the Seoul city website(http://map.seoul.go.kr). The photo shows a vending machine providing free sanitary pads on a trial basis.