The Seoul Metropolitan Government hosted a “cool clothes” fashion show at Cheonggye Plaza on June 26. The event was organized to promote more comfortable, “cooler” fashion that reduces the need for air conditioning and energy expenditure. Around 20 Seoul residents served as models, sporting clothing made with summer-friendly materials as well as items such as parasols, sunglasses, and traditional handheld Korean fans. (Baek So-ah, staff photographer)

[%%IMAGE6%%]